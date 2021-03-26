Thursday TV Ratings: ABC Gets the Wins, But How Did the ‘Superstore’ Finale Do?

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 both took home wins on Thursday night, with the former receiving a 0.9 rating in the key demo among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen, and the latter bringing in the most viewers with 5.0 million. (Grey’s came in second behind its spinoff with 4.9 million viewers.) Both were steady with last week’s episodes for rating and viewership.

Superstore, meanwhile, signed off with a two-part finale on NBC beginning at 8/7c — and lost some viewers between episodes. The comedy was steady in its usual time slot (8:30/7:30c) with last week’s outing.

As for the rest of the night’s new programming, A Million Little Things (which won the 10/9c time slot) was steady with last week, as were Hell’s Kitchen and Legacies. The Call Me Kat season finale and Last Man Standing were down from last week.

Here’s the breakdown for Thursday, March 25, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):