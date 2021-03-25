The ‘Superstore’ Cast Looks Back at Life on Cloud 9 and the ‘Really Beautiful’ Ending (Video)

Closing time!

Superstore ends its six-season shift March 25 in a two-parter full of heart, offbeat hilarity, and soon-to-be fan-favorite moments. What exactly happens is hush-hush (although if you saw last week’s surprise return of America Ferrera‘s Amy, you might think you have an idea), but suffice it to say the Cloud 9 team delivers more in these 60 minutes than most big-box retailers ship in a month.

Oh and speaking of ‘ships, yeah, Ferrera sticks around for the finale, which could mean great things for Ben Feldman‘s Jonah. Then again, who knows with these two, right? We do know for sure that Amy’s reappearance will coincide with Jonah and his Cloud 9 colleagues getting wind of inside info that inspires them to try to make the store seem perfect for one day. Miller and fellow exec producer Jonathan Green previously told TV Insider that the story lays the groundwork for “a satisfying payoff” designed to provide “a good landing place” for the employees and a sense of closure for the fans.

What we can also guarantee is that the cast was all sorts of lovely when we chatted with them about the end of the beloved comedy, how their characters land, and what we might expect from the inevitable reboot the folks at Peacock are probably already discussing.

So without any further adieau, here’s your Superstore all-stars Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Mark McKinney, Nichole Sakura and Kaliko Kauahi. Let’s have a round of applause for all of them!

Superstore, series finale, Thursday, 8/7c, NBC.