‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Chyler Leigh Returns — Will Lexie Help Meredith ‘Breathe’? (VIDEO)

All it takes is the first notes of the song playing in the background of the newest Grey’s Anatomy promo to figure out who will join Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on the beach in her mind (where she’s been as she battles COVID) next: her late half-sister, Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh).

ABC is wisely promoting the next episode with the same song Lexie sang in the Season 7 musical episode: “Breathe (2 AM).” Might Lexie help Meredith “breathe” (also the April 1 episode’s title) the same way she tried to help ex-boyfriend Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) do back then? (In that episode, Sara Ramirez’s Callie, Mark’s best friend who was pregnant with his baby, had been in a car accident.)

As the promo (below) shows, Meredith’s getting better. But … “I like it here,” Meredith tells Lexie.

“Are you going to stay?” her sister asks. Will she be the person to push Meredith to fight and wake up to return to her kids?

Lexie is just the latest previously killed off character to return to join Meredith on the beach. She died in one of the series’ most heartbreaking scenes (watch it below) as a result of injuries sustained in the plane crash at the end of Season 8. Dane’s Mark also died following the same incident. Will he be on the beach too? (He has to at least be mentioned.) We’ll have to wait and see, but after seeing Giacomo Gianniotti’s Andrew DeLuca leave Meredith on the beach to go with his dead mother in his exit episode, it does seem possible we’ll see this Grey’s couple walk away together.

In addition to seeing ex-boyfriend DeLuca on the beach after he was stabbed in his pursuit of human traffickers, Meredith has also seen her late husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and deceased friend George O’Malley (T.R. Knight).

