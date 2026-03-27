What To Know The teaser for next week’s edition of Grey’s Anatomy spells trouble for Owen Hunt’s mother.

Could this be the catalyst for his (and Teddy’s) expected exit?

We know that Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) are on the way out together at the end of Grey’s Anatomy Season 22, but what we don’t know is how or why. Thursday’s (March 26) episode seemed to indicate that he might accept an offer at a rural hospital, but he ultimately turned it down. So what could draw him away from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital after all these years?

Well, the look-ahead for next week’s episode could contain a pretty big clue. In the teaser, embedded above, we see that his mother, Evelyn (Debra Mooney), is wheeled into the emergency room under a stroke code.

Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) is the one to receive her and tells Teddy in the scrub room, “I can’t operate. If something happens, he’ll never forgive me.”

That indicates that her stroke is severe enough to warrant brain surgery, and Amelia is going to hesitate to perform it.

So, could Owen’s mother die? And would that be the catalyst for him to leave at long last?

Certainly, we’ve seen the effects his father’s death had on him, after that event proved to be the one that was triggering his PTSD. So losing his mother would no doubt have a major impact on him. But we’ll have to wait and see whether that’s the case when the episode, “Feel It Still,” airs next Thursday (April 2).

Also ahead is the full return of Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) to duty after her near-death experience having both a heart operation and a C-section simultaneously. Plus, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) still has to decide what to do about Benson “Blue” Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) after he injected a patient with an experimental drug against the FDA’s orders. And it looks like she’s going to be facing pressure from Ben Warren (Jason George), who’s broken his fair share of rules in the past, to take action.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC