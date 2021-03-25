‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’: Andrew Leeds and Alice Lee Preview Bernadette Peters’ Return

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Andrew Leeds and Alice Lee, who play new (in Season 2) parents David and Emily, are just as excited about Bernadette Peters’ return as you are.

“We got to be in a scene with her this time and we got to see her do her thing, live in front of us, over and over and over again, so that was exciting,” Leeds recently shared with reporters.

Peters appeared in Season 1 as Deb, who became friends with David and Zoey’s (Jane Levy) mother Maggie (Mary Steenburgen). Deb and Maggie are (now) both widowers; the latter’s husband, Mitch (Peter Gallagher) was still alive when they met. (He died in the heartbreaking Season 1 finale.)

Also, there will be more about Mitch when the NBC musical dramedy returns with new episodes on Sunday, March 28, plus more about the past and Zoey’s relationship with Max (Skylar Astin) — they hit pause earlier this season.

Leeds and Lee both teased “different” musical numbers coming up, for Emily solo (including one with a dance number) and for their characters together. And speaking of them as a couple, they’ll remain solid going forward.

“They go through their own stuff, but we still get to see how they work through it together,” Lee previewed. “No matter what, they [decide], ‘Let’s figure this out.'”

“One of my favorite moments in this season so far, is when [Emily] sings ‘I’ll Stand By You’ — which I didn’t get to watch because I was faced away from her — but when I got to see it onscreen, it was such a beautiful, moving [number], and she’s incredible,” Leeds added. “To me that so clearly defines their relationship. They really do try to be there for each other in a very committed way.”

In addition to them rekindling the romance in their relationship, look for David to join a garage band “in the most pathetic of ways,” Leeds said. And “Emily goes through some postpartum [as part of] her journey as a parent, [which is] also about their relationship and how they navigate what she’s going through,” according to Lee.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Returns, Sunday, March 28, 9/8c, NBC