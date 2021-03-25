And you thought it wouldn’t happen!

Storage Warsis back, with Season 13 premiering on A&E on April 20. If you feared the show would not return, there’s even better news: Things kick off with two back-to-back episodes, and TV Insider has an exclusive look at the trailer, above.

A new season of the long-running series, which makes entertainment out of items getting seized from California storage units and then sold off at auction, means bad news for a whole new crop of folks behind on paying rent — and good news for the lucky buyers who make the right bids.

Returning favorite auctioneers and buyers include: Dan and Laura Dotson, Brandi Passante, Jarrod Schultz, Darrell Sheets, Kenny Crossley, Rene Nezhoda, Casey Nezhoda, and Ivy Calvin and his sons.

The new episodes continue to give viewers an up-close look at what really goes on at cut-throat storage auctions, with rivals desperately trying to out-do each other — and pocket bucketloads of cash.

The show had been off air since early 2019, and there had been no news of plans for it to return.

Storage Wars is produced by Original Productions for A&E Network with Jeff Bumgarner, Ernie Avila, Jeff Hasler and Roman Mykytyn serving as executive producers. Franklin Cumberbatch and Sean Gottlieb serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Network holds worldwide distribution rights for “Storage Wars.”

