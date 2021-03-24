‘Big Shot’: John Stamos Is a Coach With a Learning Curve in Series’ First Trailer (VIDEO)

What happens when you mix John Stamos with the TV know-how of Big Little Lies and Big Sky creative David E. Kelley? You get a winning combination for Disney+’s upcoming series Big Shot.

Ahead of the show’s Friday, April 16 arrival, the streamer unveiled a first look at the show with a new trailer (below) and key art. Big Shot tells the story of temperamental Coach Marvyn Korn (Stamos) who finds himself ousted from the NCAA.

See Also Disney+ Sets Spring & Summer 2021 Schedule Plus, find out when 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' and 'Zenimation' are back with their second seasons.

Down on his luck, he’s given an opportunity for redemption with a coaching position at the elite Westbrook School for Girls. The trailer teases his arrival at the private institution, where he meets dean Sherilyn Thomas (Yvette Nicole Brown) who is “prepared to make the best” of their situation despite certain reservations about the coach.

And of course, Korn will learn as much as he teaches when he realizes the teen players require empathy and support, a practice that’s unfamiliar to the hardened educator. One by one, he’ll get to know the team better and learn to connect with his players.

Big Shot tracks Korn’s growth into a better coach as well as the girls who learn how to take themselves more seriously. Along with Stamos and Brown, the 10-episode series features stars Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio, and Cricket Wampler.

Check them out in the trailer below, and don’t miss Big Shot when it debuts on Disney+.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Big Shot, Series Premiere, Friday, April 16, Disney+