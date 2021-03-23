Ruby Rose Reacts to ‘Batwoman’ Recasting Kate Kane: ‘I’m Stoked for Her!’

As Batwoman welcomes back Kate Kane with a new face (Wallis Day), Ruby Rose has spoken out in response to fans supporting her as the character.

“I’m sorry I didn’t congratulate Wallis Day yesterday,” Rose wrote in her Instagram stories on March 22 alongside a fan’s post about her being “THE Kate Kane” with images of her in Season 1. She explained that she knew about the casting before the March 21 episode revealed the recasting, but wasn’t sure when it was going to air.

“But I’m stoked for her! I’m seeing all the things I’m tagged in with people sad or wondering how I felt .. I feel great,” Rose continued. “I have nothing but good vibes.”

In the latest Batwoman, “Survived Much Worse,” Kate’s friends seemed to receive confirmation that she had died in the plane crash at the beginning of the season: Body parts, with DNA matching Kate’s, were found. Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) also admitted to Kate’s twin Alice (Rachel Skarsten) that she never had her prisoner.

But in the final moments, the audience saw a woman, with her face heavily bandaged, in the sewers underneath Gotham, wearing Kate’s red necklace. After the episode aired, it was revealed that Day, who has been in the DC world before on Krypton, is stepping in to play Kate going forward.

Rose left Batwoman after the first season. “It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know,” she wrote on Instagram in May 2020 while thanking those involved with the show. “I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also.”

After Rose’s exit, the CW series recast Batwoman with a new character, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), who has made the Batsuit (and the symbol) her own. We’ll have to wait and see what happens when Kate returns to her loved ones’ lives.

