Ruby Rose on Why She's 'Stayed Silent' About Her 'Batwoman' Exit

One of the big questions on many viewers' minds going into the next TV season is who will be the new Kate Kane/Batwoman?

That — as well as how Batwoman will explain the change, if it will — has yet to be determined. But the original actor in the role, Ruby Rose, did address her departure from the CW superhero drama after one season on Instagram, though the reason for the decision is still unknown.

"It wasn't an easy decision but those who know, know," Rose wrote alongside a fan video after thanking the cast, crew, producers, and studio. "I didn't want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that's my choice for now but know I adore you all. I'm sure next season will be amazing also." She ended the message with, "hangs up cowl and cape."

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions put out a joint statement announcing her exit and addressing the future of the series. "The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show's talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months," they said.

Though it's still unclear when production will begin on the upcoming second season — Batwoman was renewed in January, along with 12 other CW shows — it's not slated to return until at least January 2021. And whoever steps into the role then will have to deal with the fallout of the Season 1 finale, including Kate's father Jacob (Dougray Scott) more determined than ever to stop Batwoman and "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie), a.k.a. Hush with his new face, trying to get kryptonite to use against the caped hero.

Will Kate get a new face, as others have on the show, or will everyone pretend there isn't anything different about her? We'll have to wait and see.

Batwoman, Season 2, January 2021, The CW