‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Promo: Stabler Is Coming Home to ‘Make Things Right’ (VIDEO)

No matter how many times we see the words “Stabler’s coming home,” they still give us the chills, so you won’t get any complaints from us that they’re all over every promo NBC releases in anticipation of Christopher Meloni’sSVU spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime (premiering April 1).

“I have paid a price for my mistakes. I won’t let that hold me back,” Meloni’s Elliot Stabler says in the latest preview. “I will keep moving forward. Now, it’s time to make things right. The world’s changed, and so have I.” Watch it below.

We know that he’ll have suffered “a devastating personal loss,” as the official logline of Dick Wolf’s latest series, teases. Is Stabler at all alluding to that when he says he’s “paid a price for [his] mistakes”?

The last time fans saw Meloni in the Law & Order world, his character had to shoot an armed young girl in the precinct (after she’d opened fire) in SVU‘s Season 12 finale in 2011. In the following premiere, then-Captain Cragen (Dann Florek) informed Stabler’s partner, then-detective (now Captain) Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) that Elliot turned his papers in. They presumably have not talked since.

Stabler even seems to address his distance with his former teammates in one of the previous promos released. “When I left SVU, I know I didn’t handle that well,” he admit to Sergeant Fin Tutuola (Ice-T), who reminds him, he “didn’t handle it at all” after they’d worked together for 10 years.

“You know how so much time has passed you can’t reach out?” Stabler seems to offer as an explanation. “Days turn into months turn into years, and I just kept waiting for the right moment.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

It was Fin who seemed to offer a hint of Stabler’s impending return in the last SVU episode (on February 25) after Olivia wasn’t sure about accepting an award in a month’s time. “You never know who may show up,” he commented.

The two-hour crossover event, kicking off with SVU and leading into Organized Crime‘s premiere, will be about a month after that. Well, it’s actually 13 days now — and we cannot wait!

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 1, 10/9c, NBC