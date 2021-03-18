Netflix Sets More Marie Kondo for Summer 2021, Renews ‘Get Organized’ and ‘Dream Home Makeover’

If you love watching home renovation shows, then Netflix has you covered with two renewals (Get Organized with the Home Edit and Dream Home Makeover) and a new series coming this summer.

Back in March 2020, the streaming service announced the new series from Marie Kondo, the organization icon and best-selling author, titled Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, and it has been set to premiere this summer. (Kondo is pictured above in 2019’s Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.)

In it, she “takes her signature approach to tidying up a step further,” according to the synopsis. “Marie shows us how the fundamentals of her method can affect our businesses, relationships and communities. The impacts of tidying are surprising, emotional and transformative in the lives of the people Marie meets. Throughout the process, viewers will also step into Marie’s own home, meet her family, and get a glimpse into how she sparks joy in her daily life!”

Joining showrunner Rachelle Mendez as executive producers are Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Nan Strait, and Grace Lee-Toumanidis for Alfred Street, and Kondo and Takumi Kawahara for KonMari Media Inc.

Master organizers and bestselling authors Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin will be back to tackle clutter with their “unique brand of interior styling, practicality and humor” in a second season of Get Organized with the Home Edit. The new episodes will include “even bigger organization projects,” Netflix promises.

Omid Kahangi serves as showrunner. Joining Shearer and Teplin as executive producers are Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea and Sue Kinkead, Critical Content’s Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, and Jon Beyer, and Molly Sims.

Finally, get ready for more from Syd and Shea McGee — who executive produce with Rich Bye — as they run their successful home design business and raise their two daughters (they also have a baby on their way) in Dream Home Makeover Season 3. Whether they’re designing single rooms or rebuilding an entire home, the results are “jaw-dropping interiors that are unfussy, accessible, and breathtakingly simple at any level of the budget ladder.”

So if you’re looking for home renovation ideas or just love binging these types of shows, buckle in for what should be some fun episodes.