Amazon’s ‘The Rig’ Casts ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Iain Glen, ‘Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire & More

Amazon UK is turning to stars from well-known favorites for the upcoming six-part thriller, The Rig.

Game of Thrones alum Iain Glen andSchitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire have been tapped to co-lead on the Scotland-based production. Glen and Hampshire are joined by a lengthy roster of cast members that include Line of Duty stars Martin Compston, Rochenda Sandall, Richard Pepple, and Owen Teale among others.

Glen will portray Magnus MacMillan, an offshore installation manager of the rig as well as leader of the crew. Hampshire is set to portray Rose Mason, a scientist and rep for the oil company associated with the rig. Compston fills the role of Fulmer Hamilton, a communications officer. Sandall plays medic Cat Braithwaite, Teale is head driller Lars Hutton, and Pepple plays crew boss Grant Dunlin.

Additional cast members include Mark Bonnar as deck foreman Alwyn Evans, Calvin Demba as drill hand Baz Roberts, Emun Elliott as mechanic Leck Longman, Abraham Popoola as crane driver Easter Ayodeji, Stuart McQuarrie as chef Colin Murchison, and Molly Vevers as Heather Shaw.

The first shift on #TheRig for this incredible cast starts soon. Drop your plot theories for our new Amazon Original thriller below… pic.twitter.com/mRAuwUlSS6 — Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) March 18, 2021

The Rig hails from Line of Duty and Bodyguarddirector John Strickland, who will helm Amazon’s first project to be shot fully in Scotland. According to Deadline, the show follows the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig in the North Sea off the coast of Scotland.

Due to return to the mainland, the crew finds themselves cut off from communication when an eerie fog moves in and the rig is hit by unsettling tremors. As they work to uncover the mystery and an accident takes place, they’ll question who to turn to in this compelling mystery.