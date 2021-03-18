‘NCIS’ Adds Pam Dawber to Recur Opposite Her Husband Mark Harmon in Season 18
Will the just-suspended-from-NCIS Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) be getting help from a familiar face on the CBS procedural this spring?
Pam Dawber, Harmon’s wife, will recur on NCIS and appear in four episodes, with the first being the next new one, airing on April 6, EW reports. Her character is Marcie Warren, “a seasoned investigative journalist who uses her savvy wit and down-to-earth people skills to aid in her tireless pursuit of truth.”
In addition to the casting news, EW shared a couple of photos of Marcie, including one of her and Gibbs, at the counter of the diner he frequents. How much time will he spend there — and with Marcie? — during his time off work?
At the end of the March 16 episode, Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) suspended Gibbs indefinitely after his agent admitted that he didn’t regret beating up a man who was running a dogfighting ring and killed the dogs that lost but rather that he didn’t kill him.
Might Marcie help him figure some things out while he can’t work cases, including, say, his future? After all, with rumors that Harmon’s days playing Gibbs may be limited — his contract is up at the end of the current 18th season and he may only return part-time for a potential 19th — NCIS may have to start setting up his possible exit.
Marcie could play a part in that, though just because the actors are married doesn’t mean Dawber’s character will necessarily be a new love interest for Gibbs. Let’s be honest: Gibbs doesn’t have the best luck in love. It took until forensic psychologist Jack Sloane (Maria Bello) left (in the March 2 episode) for the two of them to kiss.
But maybe with her “people skills” and experience as a journalist, she’ll become a sounding board for Gibbs. It could be Marcie will be what Gibbs needs and not a therapist.
Dawber’s known for starring on Mork & Mindy with Robin Williams from 1978 to 1982. Her TV credits also include The Twilight Zone, My Sister Sam, The Crazy Ones, and The Odd Couple.
