Denis Leary & Elizabeth Perkins Bring the Dysfunctional ‘Moodys’ Back for Season 2

Uh-oh. After a dysfunctional family Christmas in 2019, The Moodysare together again. Grouchy Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) and neurotic wife Ann (Elizabeth Perkins) are hosting their adult kids, divorced overachiever Bridget (Chelsea Frei), love-challenged Dan (Francois Arnaud) and scheming dreamer Sean Jr. (Jay Baruchel).

Perkins and Leary preview Season 2’s misadventures — but just so you know, Leary quips, laughing, their onscreen chemistry exists “mostly because of me, let’s be honest.”

How does this Chicago couple really feel about having everyone home again?

Elizabeth Perkins: Ann loves them being under one roof, but it wears off pretty quickly. As I think it does for most empty nesters when their kids come back.

Denis Leary: Yep. Be careful what you wish for.

Sean buys an RV, but Ann just started a psychology practice. Is it a big issue?

Perkins: They’re a bit at odds over what the next five to 10 years will look like. Ann’s like, “I’ve worked hard for this [career].” Sean is thinking more about retirement.

Leary: Which requires a lot of acting, because the idea of retiring is just — I don’t get it.

Any stories with the kids you love?

Leary: I get involved trying to fix Bridget up —

Perkins: — when you shouldn’t get involved!

Leary: Yeah. I try to set her up with this great hockey player she saw in high school.

There’s a mystery wedding. Who is it?

Leary: We’re not telling! You’re supposed to be wondering the entire time.

