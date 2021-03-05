‘The Moodys’: Chris Smith to Recur as Bridget’s First Love in Season 2

The overachieving Bridget (Chelsea Frei) is getting a blast from her past in The Moodys Season 2.

Chris Smith (We Are Men, Friends From College) will guest star in multiple episodes as her college boyfriend and first love, Nick, TV Insider has learned exclusively. The two cross paths when the once-corporate lawyer returns to Chicago for a new job with an Environmental Defense Organization. Bridget, meanwhile, is in the middle of a divorce and looking for a home while her fancy new townhouse is under renovation.

The Moodys returns for its second season with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, April 1 (a great day for a comedy). It once again follows the tight-knit, dysfunctional family — Sean Sr. (Denis Leary), his wife Ann (Elizabeth Perkins), and their grown children Dan (François Arnaud), Bridget, and Sean Jr. (Jay Baruchel) — and its misadventures. Check out the new key art, which TV Insider is debuting exclusively, with a very apt tagline, below.

The new episodes pick up with Sean Sr. eying retirement and road trips across the country in an RV with his wife; he sees Sean Jr. as the one to take over the family HVAC business. But Ann doesn’t want to leave her new psychology practice and his son is focused on his get-rich-quick schemes. Meanwhile, Dan leaves behind Brooklyn to live with his girlfriend Cora (guest star Maria Gabriela de Faria), only to realize their relationship is moving too quickly. Other Season 2 guest stars include Gerry Dee and Josh Segarra.

Writers Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Tad Quill serve as executive producers on The Moodys with Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd, Jason Burrows, Leary, and Perkins.

The Moodys, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, April 1, 9/8c, Fox