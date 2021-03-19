Watch the Trailer for ‘Secrets of a Psychopath,’ Which Probes the Murder that Rocked Ireland (VIDEO)

The three-part docuseries Secrets of a Psychopath, dropping March 23 on Sundance Now and AMC+, examines the story of the brutal, sadistic murder in 2012 of Irish childcare worker Elaine O’Hara by her architect lover Graham Dwyer, and of the sensational criminal court case that followed.

“You have this hold over me that terrifies me,” O’Hara texted to Dwyer before he killed her.

A story of bondage and double lives, the story began when adult sex toys found in a reservoir just south of Dublin were linked to a decomposed body found in a forest miles away. The victim was identified as O’Hara, who had been missing.

When the police opened the murder investigation they discovered she was also a member of an adult fetish website, alt.com, and had been in a relationship with architect, Dwyer. Dark, disturbing text messages found on discarded pre-paid phones revealed a psychopath grooming his victim to submit to domination and torture. One of them said: “I would like to stab a girl to death some time.”

Secrets of a Psychopath uncovers the “coincidences, twists and turns of the investigation, uncovering an obsessive and unconventional relationship,” the streamers’ description reads. And it reveals “the bloodlust obsessions of the killer as well as the level to which his victim was willing to acquiesce.”

