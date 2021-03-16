Oscars 2021 Update: Limited Live Audience and a Big Ball Canceled

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S. Oscars statuettes are on display backstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

As with most other awards ceremonies this year, The 93rd Academy Awards, being held Sunday night, April 25, on ABC, and honoring movies released in 2020, will include some necessary changes amid the ongoing pandemic.

Following the reveal of this year’s nominations, presented by Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas — and which included Best Picture nominees Minari, Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Sound of Metal — Academy President David Rubin shared some additional details about this year’s event.

Similar to the Grammy Awards Ceremony, which aired Sunday, March 14, the in-person audience will be vastly smaller than in year’s past due to health and safety protocols. In a letter to Academy members, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Rubin reveals that the attendees will be limited to “nominees, their guest, and presenters.” This limited audience excludes the Academy’s thousands of members.

Already announced was a second location: In addition to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the show will also air from the city’s Union Station.

As for the iconic party event the Governors Ball, as well as the Oscar Nominees Luncheon, they’ve been canceled at this time.

Stay tuned for more details — and get those Oscar pools ready.

