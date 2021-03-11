Wednesday TV Ratings: How Did ‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Do Opposite ‘Chicago Med’?

The Masked Singer (at 8/7c) returned to Fox for its fifth season with quite the creative unmasking in the premiere (a Muppet as the Snail!) and walked away with the win in the key demo, a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. That was, however, down from the Season 4 premiere and finale.

All three One Chicago shows beat Singer in viewers, with Med at 8/7c winning the night with 7.3 million tuning in. Med, Fire, and P.D. also came in second, third, and fourth (respectively) to the Fox singing competition in the key demo.

Game of Talents, meanwhile, debuted at 9/8c after Singer to a 0.7 demo rating and 3.1 million viewers, losing out to SEAL Team in the time slot in viewers (3.4 million). However, the drama did lose a few viewers between weeks, as did Tough as Nails and S.W.A.T. airing on either side of it on CBS.

Over on the CW, Riverdale and Nancy Drew were steady with their last new episodes (February 24).

Here’s the breakdown for Wednesday, March 10, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):