‘The Masked Singer’ Kicks Off Season 5 With Its Most Far-Out Contestant Yet (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 5 premiere of The Masked Singer, “Return Of The Masks.”]

“People usually don’t expect a talking frog,” the first unmasked contestant of The Masked Singer Season 5 says in his exit interview (below). The new season of the Fox hit has been called “game-changing,” and it proves it’s just that with a Muppet (who’s also a movie star, Oscar winner, and A-list amphibian) the first to be sent home.

In the premiere, Group A takes the stage, and Seashell, Raccoon, Porcupine, Snail, and Russian Dolls perform in the hopes of staying on. But one must be eliminated, and it’s Snail who’s making the slow crawl home. When it comes time for the unmasking, the hat is removed and…no one appears? Then Kermit the Frog pops out, surprising everyone!

The panelists love it. Jenny McCarthy recalls that she said after Snail’s performance of “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” by Daryl Hall & John Oates that it sounded like Kermit. Ken Jeong calls him “the most famous guest on The Masked Singer ever,” and Robin Thicke agrees.

“As they say, it’s not easy being green. But sometimes it’s even harder being a snail. I am never going to hear the end of this from Miss Piggy,” Kermit says on the stage. “I have had just a great time being here. It’s really been a pleasure. Thanks for having me!”

His interview for Fox backstage is just as fun, even if he doesn’t quite get the response to his jokes — such as “There were so many good guesses when I got backstage, I had to check my ID to make sure I was still me” — he hopes for.

He’s even ready to return because, he quips, “the security here was so tight even Miss Piggy couldn’t find me, which means I’ll be back the next time I need a safe space.”

Watch more from Kermit about being the Snail and his performance in the fun, adorable videos below.

