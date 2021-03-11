Hold on to…whatever you can hold onto, because Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is roarin’ back this May. And something really scary is coming with it.

The fantastic animated series, based on the movie franchise, has never failed to impress. Centered on a group of teenaged adventure-camp kids stranded inside the scariest theme park on the planet following the events of 2015’s Jurassic World, we have already seen a lot of action. Darius (voiced by Paul-Mikél Williams), Brooklynn (voiced by Jenna Ortega) and the rest of their crew have escaped the Indominus Rex, battled raptors and hashed out interpersonal issues with pluck and, at times, well-laced humor.

Last season, the gang even outsmarted a pair of dino poachers (voiced by The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Bradley Whitford andBrooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Stephanie Beatriz) in a storyline that had, well, a very biting conclusion. (It may be animated, but this isn’t for the little ones, OK?)

Now it seems like things on Isla Nublar are about to get even more menacing. Netflix just dropped the teaser trailer for Season 3 and it’s promising the birth of a new threat. Since the scene looks to be happening in the wreckage of evil Dr. Wu’s laboratory — where, if you recall from the movie, he was in the process of creating hybrid dinosaurs with “more teeth” — we can only imagine it’s gonna be some messed-up mashup. Check it out below.

The DreamWorks Animation project developed by Thor scribe Zack Stentz comes from the team behind the Jurassic World films—Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall exec produce along with EP and showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley. It’s legit Jurassic canon and there’s tons of easter eggs.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Season 3, May 21, Netflix.