A New Power Faction Forms on ‘AEW Dynamite’ as MJF Attacks the Inner Circle

The balance of power has shifted in All Elite Wrestling after a shocking double-cross ended last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Since the debut episode of Dynamite in 2019, Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle faction have been a constant presence. Proving that there is power in numbers, the group dominated the competition, leading to Jericho becoming the first-ever AEW World Champion.

However, over the past few months, the stable has been fraught with personal issues and inner conflict. It all started when MJF joined the faction in late 2020, leading to countless arguments over whether the brash New Yorker could be trusted. Original Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara even quit the group due to MJF’s behavior.

Following Jericho and MJF’s loss to the Young Bucks at Revolution on Sunday, the Inner Circle came to the ring on this week’s Dynamite to discuss what changes needed to be made going forward. That’s when Guevara returned to unveil some eye-opening footage showing MJF conspiring to usurp Jericho.

While MJF was poised to strike, with Inner Circle members Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz by his side, it turned out Jericho and co were already one step ahead. The Inner Circle knew what MJF was planning and was prepared to give him a taste of his own medicine.

.@The_MJF may be out of the #InnerCircle…But, MJF had something else up his sleeve.

But, like a classic twisty-turny mafia movie, there was one final reveal. As MJF begged for his life in the corner of the ring, his expression suddenly turned serious. “I never wanted to be the leader of the Inner Circle, Chris,” MJF stated. “Because I was too busy building my own.”

That is when MJF’s bodyguard Wardlow arrived alongside former AEW Tag Team champions FTR, Shawn Spears, and legend Tully Blanchard. MJF led his troops to viciously attack the Inner Circle, leaving a bloody and battered Jericho laying as the show went off the air.

