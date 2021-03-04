Shaquille O’Neal Goes Crashing Through a Table on ‘AEW Dynamite’

The NBA legend brought the Shaq Attack to AEW Dynamite tonight in his wrestling match debut.

After months of back-and-forth bickering and cheap shots, Shaquille O’Neal arrived in AEW alongside his protege Jade Cargill, to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. And as far as celebrity matches are concerned, this one way exceeded expectations.

Shaq used his size and power to overwhelm Rhodes, hitting him with vicious chops to the chest and a massive power bomb. But the most shocking moment of the match came when Rhodes launched himself at Shaq, sending the Inside The NBA host crashing from the ring through two tables positioned at ringside.

CODY PUT SHAQ THROUGH A TABLE (via @AEW)pic.twitter.com/tJq5WqRlrY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2021

While Shaq and Rhodes laid knocked out on the floor, Cargill, also making her AEW in-ring debut, continued to take the fight to Velvet inside the ring. The two ladies gave everything they had, but ultimately, Cargill used her size advantage to overpower Velvet and pick up the victory for her team.

After the match, Shaq was stretchered into an ambulance. In a funny moment, the 7-foot-one athlete literally had to fold his knees just so they could close the ambulance door. However, when announcer Tony Schiavone opened the door to check on Shaq a few moments later, the NBA All-Star was nowhere to be seen.

What does this mystery mean? Where did Shaq go? Will we see him again on AEW? After the success of this match, one must think it is highly likely.

AEW Dynamite, Wednesdays, TNT