‘Resident Alien’ Preview: Is Harry’s Evil Plot About to Be Exposed? (VIDEO)

If we could embed a sound effect, it would totally be going “duh duh duhhhh” right now. There is a serious twist heading for the Resident Alien inhabiting the “meat suit” of Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) this week and fans are about to get more answers than expected about his otherworldly roots.

Last week, viewers saw the arrival of Linda Hamilton (The Terminator) as General Eleanor McCallister, the military honcho who tasked undercover operatives David Logan (Alex Barima) and Lisa Casper (Mandell Maughan) to locate Harry’s spaceship. Now that they have, indeed, decloaked the massive ride and closed in on Harry, more info about where he actually came from — and what he may be up to — is coming out.

In this exclusive clip from the March 10 episode, “The Green Glow,” Logan clues Casper and McCallister in to the truth about a lost civilization from Colombia that seems to have been destroyed by Harry’s race after figuring out a key component of their technology. Putting two and two together — despite Casper’s clear disdain for her partner’s intellect — Logan theorizes that modern mankind may be facing a similar fate.

Oh, and do not miss the episode’s opening scene. There’s a very interesting bit of backstory dropped before the credits even roll. Also, Harry’s understanding of mustaches may be one of this darkly fun gem’s greatest voice-over lines ever.

