What Happened on ‘Grey’s’ & ‘Station 19’ Winter Finale?: Catch Up Before the Spring Crossover Premiere

It’s time to book a return trip to Shondaland Seattle. Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 finally resume their seasons Thursday, March 11, with a two-hour crossover event. And ABC is urging viewers to “be there from the first second to the unbelievable end” as the docs and firefighters try to bring down a human trafficking ring.

Does that not ring a bell? Then read the recaps below, which recount the events of both shows’ Dec. 17 winter finales.

Previously on Station 19…

In the episode “Out of Control,” Ben (Jason George) helps stepson Tuck (BJ Tanner) through his grief over the death of Tuck’s grandmother, then forges a new connection with foster son Joey (Noah Alexander Gerry). Vic (Barrett Doss) runs into Ruiz (Carlos Miranda), a firefighter from Station 23, and they continue flirting with each other. And Robert (Boris Kodjoe) and Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) end their “sobriety separation” with a workplace hookup, while Jack (Grey Damon) finally acts on his feelings for love interest Inara (Colleen Foy).

But the real drama comes in the emergency du jour: Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan), Travis (Jay Hayden), and Vic (Barrett Doss) are off duty and hanging out together at Maya’s (Danielle Savre) place when they hear a woman outside a neighboring house screaming for help. The woman, Joyce (Sophina Brown), believes her daughter, Jada (Makayla Lysiak), is being held captive inside: She used Jada’s fitness tracker to find the teen after she and her friend Shanice (Yindra Zayas) disappeared during a sleepover.

Soon, the police arrive, and after they squabble with our Station 19 crew about who has jurisdiction, the firefighters spot smoke seeping out of the house. Dean and Robert—the latter of whom reported to the scene after his tryst with Andy—use that as justification to barge into the residence. Sure enough, they find both girls, who confirm they were kidnapped and had set fire to the house to draw attention.

But their kidnapper, Bob (Michael Patrick McGill), maintains his innocence—and one cop actually believes him. Our Station 19 heroes argue with the cops again, but this time, the cops respond with force. And by the end of the ensuing skirmish, Dean, Robert, and Joyce have all been arrested—most unfairly, we might add.

Previously on Grey’s Anatomy…

Station 19 segued into Grey’s Anatomy‘s “No Time for Despair,” during which Jackson (Jesse Williams) treats kidnap victim Jada’s burns and even gets his lawyers to spring distraught mom Joyce from jail.

Meanwhile, Bob is also taken to Grey Sloan Memorial, and when he suffers a stroke, Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) put aside their disgust for the man and save his life. And then, as if there were any doubt about Bob’s guilt, Opal shows up at the hospital to keep an eye on him.

Opal, if you’ll recall, is the woman Andrew (Giacomo Gianniotti) suspected of being a human trafficker back in Season 16. And because she’s keeping tabs on Bob now, we can assume they’re in cahoots. But they won’t get away with their crimes if Andrew has anything to say about it: He spots Opal in the parking lot and gets his sister Carina (Stefania Spampinato) to help him pursue her.

Elsewhere, with encouragement from Richard (James Pickens Jr.), Teddy (Kim Raver) finally tells Owen about her years-old affair with late best friend Allison, thinking it might help him understand why she cheated on him with Koracick (Greg Germann). But he spurns her yet again, telling her that he assumed her infidelity was some sort of change in her personality…and that now he realizes he just didn’t know her at all.

Koracick, by the way, is one of the many COVID-19 patients at Grey Sloan as the hospital reaches “surge capacity.” Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is, too, and her case has been so severe that she’s been going in and out of consciousness and even imagining conversations with dead loved ones like Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and George (T.R. Knight).

In “No Time for Despair,” though, Mer seems to rally and even gets out of bed to perform CPR on another patient. But then she crashes, and Teddy realizes that Mer might have just been riding a “COVID high” that fooled the docs into thinking she was getting better.

So yes, the drama is turned up to 11, but we expect Meredith to survive her nasty bout with coronavirus…unless the plans to end Grey’s Anatomy are expedited!

Station 19, Midseason Premiere, Thursday, March 11, 8/7c, ABC

Grey’s Anatomy, Midseason Premiere, Thursday, March 11, 9/8c, ABC