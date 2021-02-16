‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Return in 2021 With Crossover Event (VIDEO)

Are the DeLuca siblings trading in their medical licenses for amateur sleuth badges in the March returns of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy?

As you’ll recall, when the Thursday night dramas went on hiatus in December, the firefighter spinoff had rescued two young girls from a man’s basement and the long-running medical series saw Andrew (Giacomo Gianniotti) and his sister Carina (Stefania Spampinato) take off after a sex trafficker he recognized. And when both return on March 11, in a crossover event, they’re in pursuit.

“I need you to come find us now because we’re following her,” Andrew says over the phone in the new promo, possibly to firefighter Ben Warren (Jason George) since the next shot shows him warning, “do not approach” — and for good reason. “These people could be really dangerous,” Captain Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) says.

The video, filled with dramatic moments (of course), includes a shot of Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on the beach in her mind, where she’s seen her late husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and friend George O’Malley (T.R. Knight). Is that just to remind us what’s going on with her and the fact she was put on a vent when we last saw her, or should we worry that someone else will be joining her there, perhaps near death as a result of the events of this pursuit of the sex traffickers?

Watch the promo, which advises fans to “be there from the first second to the unbelievable end,” below.

You won’t want to miss a single second of the #GreysxStation19 Crossover Event Thursday, March 11 starting at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/QWd7KiX0ZA — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) February 14, 2021

Station 19, Thursday, March 11, 8/7c, ABC

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursday, March 11, 8/7c, ABC