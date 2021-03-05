‘Supergirl’ Final Season Premiere Date Set While ‘Superman & Lois’ Goes on Hiatus

Who better to step in when Superman & Lois goes on a short hiatus than the Man of Steel’s (Tyler Hoechlin’s Clark Kent) cousin, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist)?

The first part of Supergirl‘s sixth and final season is set to premiere on Tuesday, March 30, taking over the aforementioned freshman series’ time slot (9/8c), keeping it an all-Arrowverse night (with The Flash on at 8/7c). Superman & Lois will return on May 18. (The break is due to a COVID-related production interruption earlier in the season.) Supergirl will then return to air its last episodes later this summer.

When news broke in September 2020 that Supergirl is ending, Benoist promised fans “one helluva final season” in her statement on social media.

Superman & Lois and Supergirl aren’t the only CW shows airing in two parts this season. Riverdale will be going on break as well when the new series Kung Fu premieres on Wednesday, April 7 in its 8/7c slot; it will return for the back half of its fifth season on July 7.

The scheduling change also results in People Presents: Harry & Meghan’s American Dream airing on Thursday, March 25. (It was originally set for Tuesday, March 30.) The special follows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a year after they left royal life.

Check out the CW’s updated schedule below.

Thursday, March 25

8:00 p.m.:People Presents: Harry & Meghan’s American Dream (All-New Special)

9:00 p.m.:Legacies (Original Episode)

Tuesday, March 30

8:00 p.m.:The Flash (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.:Supergirl (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, May 18

8:00 p.m.:The Flash (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.:Superman & Lois (Original Episode)