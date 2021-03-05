Hilary Duff Opens Up About Her ‘Disappointment’ With ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival Getting the Boot

While Disney+ continues to expand its Star Wars and Marvel franchises, the platform’s Lizzie McGuirerevival was unceremoniously dropped much to the disappointment of fans — and, not surprisingly, star Hilary Duff.

The actress is speaking out about the streamer’s decision after it was seemingly deemed too grown up (the show deals with Lizzie’s adult life in authentic ways). “It was a big disappointment obviously,” Duff told Good Morning America. “I will forever be grateful for the two episodes that we did shoot. It was a really special two weeks of my life.”

The revival reunited Duff with her TV family and friends including Adam Lamberg, who plays Lizzie’s pal Gordo, TV mom Hallie Todd, onscreen dad Robert Carradine, and brother Jake Thomas. The Disney Channel title’s original showrunner Terri Minsky was also attached to the project when it was announced in August 2019.

Things began to fall apart when Minksy exited the production in January 2020, putting things on an indefinite hold. It was later revealed that production delays were caused due to creative differences, mainly around Lizzie’s grown-up lifestyle.

“I think she would be quirky, I think that she would struggle with confidence, but I think at the end of the day, she finds her footing,” Duff added in her interview with GMA. “That’s what’s so lovely about her, and that’s what so relatable is that she doesn’t have all the answers right away, but she’s on the right path.”

In December 2020, Duff officially revealed that Lizzie McGuire would not be moving forward despite her and the show team’s best efforts. “I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves.”

While the revival may not be moving forward, fans can relive the show’s glory days and The Lizzie McGuire Movie on Disney+.