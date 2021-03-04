‘Dexter’ Revival Adds Paralympian Katy Sullivan in Recurring Role

We now know someone else in the town that Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), the former blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who happened to be a serial killer as well, is living in when we see him again in the upcoming Showtime revival.

Paralympian Katy Sullivan will recur as Iron Lake Police Station’s dispatcher Esther in the new Dexter episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her previous TV credits include guest spots on Station 19, NCIS: New Orleans, and Last Man Standing.

The revival picks up 10 years after the titular character went missing in Hurricane Laura. He’s living in the fictional town of Iron Lake in Upstate New York with a new identity. (Last we saw Dexter in the original series, he’d been living in Oregon.)

In these 10 new episodes, Dexter will be contending with a new villain, Iron Lake’s mayor Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown). Also populating the town are its first Native American Chief of Police Angela Bishop (Julia Jones), her teenage daughter Audrey (Johnny Sequoyah), and sergeant and assistant wrestling coach at the high school Logan (Alano Miller). Plus, Jack Alcott plays Randall; we know Dexter will have “a meaningful encounter” with him, according to Showtime.

Dexter originally aired eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. Serving as executive producers on the revival are Clyde Phillips, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Hall, Bill Carraro, Scott Reynolds, and Marcos Siega.

“We’re moving forward to an ending that will be, as Chekhov said, surprising but inevitable,” executive producer Clyde Phillips has said of the revival. “[Dexter] is more grounded than he’s ever been, but that dark passenger [inside him] is a voice he cannot deny. This is Dexter. People are going to die.”

Dexter Revival, 2021, Showtime