Darby Allin Recreates Classic Sting Zip Line Entrance on ‘AEW Dynamite’

No one knows how to make an entrance quite like The Stinger, well, except for maybe Darby Allin.

After being attacked and driven away in a body bag by Team Taz three weeks ago, Allin returned to AEW Dynamite last night in dramatic fashion, repelling from the rafters like a badass vigilante with revenge on his mind (see video. below).

The TNT Champion descended from a zip line into the ring, where he helped Sting fight off Brian Cage and Ricky Starks ahead of their tag team Street Fight at Revolution on March 7.

Allin’s breathtaking entrance was a nod to a similar stunt performed by Sting himself 14 years ago on WCW Monday Nitro — remembered as one of the most iconic images in the history of pro-wrestling. To see it replicated in AEW is sure to bring up many nostalgic feelings for old-school wrestling fans.

Elsewhere on Dynamite, we received more information on the surprise signing of “Big Show” Paul Wight. The WWE legend is joining AEW as a commentator alongside Tony Schiavone for a new YouTube show, AEW Dark: Elevation, as well as an active in-ring competitor.

