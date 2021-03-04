GOATs Ken, James & Brad Talk Matching Wits on ‘The Chase’ and Why Swagger Wins (Video)

The Chase comes to an end March 4 with back-to-back episodes of the fast-paced trivia competition closing out its first season. Since its series premiere in January (which was dedicated to the late Alex Trebek), Jeopardy!champs James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings have been hilariously trying to block contestants from banking cash with a mix of wit and “Who even knows this stuff?” factoid savvy.

So of course, when you get a chance to chat with three of the smartest people to ever buzz their way to millions, the Zoom link can’t be clicked fast enough. And shocker, the guys were all just as jokey and good-natured away from the game as they are when outsmarting folks on national TV. Not only did they offer their takes on one another’s skills, but they also offered some praise to the contestants, reflected on their days with Trebek, and got Jennings’ review of fellow Jeopardy! guest host Mike Richards.

The Chase, Season Finale, Thursday, March 4, 9/8c, ABC