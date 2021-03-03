”Calls’ First Look: The Genre-Bending Thriller Stars Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson and More (VIDEO)

Searching for a genre-bending mystery thriller? Apple TV+’s forthcoming Calls features a series of chilling immersive stories with an all-star cast including Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson, Nick Jonas, Lily Collins, Joey King, Aubrey Plaza, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, and Mark Duplass.

The series, consisting of 10 short-form stories and premiering March 19, is from Don’t Breathe director Fede Álvarez and based on a Canal+ French series from Timothée Hochet. The episodes revolve around phone calls that become increasingly surreal, and use audio with minimal visuals.

Get your first listen and look at Calls in the trailer below, and don’t miss the series when it arrives later this month on Apple TV+.

Calls, Series Premiere, Friday, March 19, Apple TV+