Monday TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Premiere Wins the Night Opposite ‘The Bachelor’

Meredith Jacobs
John Legend Nick Jonas The Voice Season 20 Premiere
Trae Patton/NBC

The Season 20 premiere of The Voice was the clear winner on Monday, just edging out The Bachelor in the key demo among adults 18-49 (1.1 rating vs. 1.05) and topping the night in total viewers (7.75 million). Fox’s 9-1-1 came in second for the latter with 6.2 million viewers (and a 1.0 rating).

Elsewhere, Debris debuted on NBC after The Voice to a 0.6 rating and 4.4 million viewers (winning the time slot, but it was up against reruns of Bull and The Good Doctor), while 9-1-1: Lone Star was steady with last week.

Here’s the breakdown for Monday, March 1, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.The Bachelor (ABC)1.14.7
The Neighborhood (CBS)0.53.6
The Voice (NBC)1.17.8
9-1-1 (Fox)1.06.2
All American (CW)0.2743,000
8:30 p.m.Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)0.43.3
9:00 p.m.The Bachelor (ABC)1.04.3
All Rise (CBS)0.22.1
The Voice (NBC)1.17.7
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)0.85.2
Black Lightning (CW)0.1414,000
10 p.m.The Good Doctor (ABC)0.21.9
Bull (CBS)0.33.0
Debris (NBC)0.64.4

