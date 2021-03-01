Spike Lee Producing ‘Epic’ 9/11 and COVID Documentary Series for HBO

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Spike Lee arrives at the premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker" on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Director Spike Lee and HBO Documentary Films have teamed up to produce a docuseries to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this September.

The project, named NYC Epicenters 9/11→ 2021 1/2 will focus on New York City over the past two decades starting with the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers and culminating in the Big Apple becoming the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HBO says that the multi-part film will be “an epic chronicle of life, loss and survival in the city of New York in the 20 years since the September 11th attacks.

“It will offer an unprecedented, sweeping portrait of New Yorkers as they rebuild and rebound, from a devastating terrorist attack through the ongoing global pandemic.”

The documentary series includes first-hand accounts from more than 200 people.

“As a New Yawker who bleeds orange and blue (the colors of New York City), I’m proud to have a ‘Spike Lee Joint’ about how our/my city dealt with being the epicenters of 9/11 and COVID-19,” says Lee.

“We dig deep into what makes NYC the greatest city on God’s earth and also the diverse citizens who make it so. Over centuries pundits and straight haters have proclaimed NYC was dead and stinkin’, only to be proved wrong.

“You will lose ya money betting against New York, New York. And dat’s da truth, Ruth.”

The series will debut on HBO later this year and be available to stream on HBO Max.