Taylor Swift Isn’t Laughing at a ‘Deeply Sexist’ Joke About the Singer on ‘Ginny & Georgia’

Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia may be doling out jokes, but not everyone thinks they’re funny. Taylor Swift took to Twitter in response to a joke made at the singer’s expense.

The joke caused #resepcttaylorswift” to trend on Twitter before the singer responded herself.

The dialogue so many found offensive occurs when Georgia (Brianne Howey) tries to discuss her daughter Ginny’s (Antonia Gentry) current relationship, the teen claps back by saying, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Swift began her response. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s*** as FuNnY,” she suggested.

“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔Happy Women’s History Month I guess,” the singer added, alluding to her illuminating documentary which is a Netflix original. Miss Americana focuses heavily on Swift’s public persona and the effects the media had on her health over the years.

Her fans agree. Here are some of the responses to the joke:

Will the offhand joke affect the freshman series’ future? As the top streaming series on the platform right now, it’s unlikely, but fans will have to see.

