Taylor Swift Isn’t Laughing at a ‘Deeply Sexist’ Joke About the Singer on ‘Ginny & Georgia’

Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia may be doling out jokes, but not everyone thinks they’re funny. Taylor Swift took to Twitter in response to a joke made at the singer’s expense.

The joke caused #resepcttaylorswift” to trend on Twitter before the singer responded herself.

The dialogue so many found offensive occurs when Georgia (Brianne Howey) tries to discuss her daughter Ginny’s (Antonia Gentry) current relationship, the teen claps back by saying, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Swift began her response. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s*** as FuNnY,” she suggested.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔Happy Women’s History Month I guess,” the singer added, alluding to her illuminating documentary which is a Netflix original. Miss Americana focuses heavily on Swift’s public persona and the effects the media had on her health over the years.

Her fans agree. Here are some of the responses to the joke:

Taylor was right when she said “There is a different vocabulary for men and. Women in the music industry” ❤️💯

Respect Taylor Swift#TaylorSwift#respecttaylorswiftpic.twitter.com/37vf0Iks3E — trushank_xoxo (@trushank_arwel_) March 1, 2021

I’m proud to be Swiftie. Why am I Swiftie? That is why. ⤵️⤵️⤵️ Thanks Taylor#respecttaylorswift#respectwomenpic.twitter.com/8ywQgIltT1 — Kamila (@TheSwiftCraft13) March 1, 2021

We are in 2021 and I am really sorry for the people who are still at this low level of thinking

RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT#respecttaylorswiftpic.twitter.com/Wnb3HbnEgS — yağmur (@Yamurmu3) March 1, 2021

Will the offhand joke affect the freshman series’ future? As the top streaming series on the platform right now, it’s unlikely, but fans will have to see.

Ginny & Georgia, Streaming now, Netflix