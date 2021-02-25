The Law & Order: SVU reunion fans have been waiting a decade for is almost here — and now you can hear former NYPD partners Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) say each other’s names once again. (Yes, we’re excited about that.)

At the end of the February 25 episode of the long-running drama (now in its 22nd season), the network aired a promo for the upcoming two-part crossover that will be used to kick off Law & Order: Organized Crime on April 1. Meloni will appear on his old show (at 9/8c) before his spinoff premieres (at 10/9c). Stabler was last seen on SVU in the Season 12 finale, when he had to shoot an armed young girl in the precinct; he subsequently, off-screen, turned in his papers without a word to his partner.

The new promo (below) features both old and new footage of Benson and Stabler. “We worked together a long time. I can anticipate what he’s thinking, what he’s going to do,” she said in the past.

And in the present, she’s at a crime scene when she hears “Liv!” She turns: “Elliot.”

This came after, in Thursday’s episode, Sergeant Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) encouraged Benson to accept an award in a month’s time because “you never know who may show up.” Look at that timing…

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Stabler has suffered “a devastating personal loss” before his return to the NYPD, NBC teases. He “will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.”

Why isn’t it April 1 already?

Law & Order: SVU–Organized Crime Crossover, Thursday, April 1, 9/8c, NBC