‘Young Sheldon’ Sneak Peek: The Genius Gets Hauled to Guest Star Wendie Malick’s University Office (VIDEO)

What did young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Ameritage) do to get called to the university president’s office in the February 24 episode of Young Sheldon? Find out in the exclusive clip above when Sheldon and his father, George Sr. (Lance Barber), sit down with President Hagemeyer (guest star Wendie Malick) and she tells the young genius why he was summoned.

Also in the episode, Sheldon’s big brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) has advice for sister Missy (Raegan Revord) when their mother, Mary (Zoe Perry) won’t let her attend a school dance.

And Malick isn’t the only guest star, as country music’s Reba McEntire returns as June, ex-wife of MeeMaw’s (Annie Potts) boyfriend, Dale (Craig T. Nelson), who wants MeeMaw to join them at the wedding of their son.

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS.