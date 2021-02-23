Rosanne Cash Discovers She’s Distant Cousins With Angela Bassett in ‘Finding Your Roots’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

PBS’s hit series Finding Your Roots has unearthed another amazing connection: Country music star Rosanne Cash is distant cousins with…Angela Bassett.

In this exclusive sneak peek (above) of the latest installment, which features Cash and fellow country music star Clint Black, host Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr., says, “When we compared Roseanne Cash’s DNA to that of others who have been in our series, we found a significant match … a relative whose identity expanded her own.”

When Cash turns the page in the book he gives her and discovers the relation is 9-1-1 star Basset, she’s overwhelmed.

They share “a distant common Black ancestor,” Gates explains.

Cash’s happy response? “It makes me feel like a bad ass.”

Be sure to catch the full clip above, and the full episode on PBS February 23.

Finding Your Roots, Tuesdays, 8/7c, PBS