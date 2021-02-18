‘Last Man Standing’ Guest Star Jay Leno Races Mike to Find the Best Car (VIDEO)

The guys of Last Man Standing‘s Outdoor Man store are getting competitive in the show’s latest episode, “Lost and Found” and TV Insider has the first look.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip, above, Ed (Hector Elizondo) pits Mike (Tim Allen) and Joe (guest star Jay Leno) against each other in a race to uncover the best “barn find” cars.

Ed’s looking to incentivize his fellow restoration business partners after Chuck (Jonathan Adams) claimed the old man was getting impatient over the lack of cars.

“Ed’s upset because finding a rare classic car to restore is hard, cause, get this, they’re rare,” Chuck says, but that doesn’t stop Ed from pushing forward with his proposal.

Will Mike and Joe take the bait? Check out the clip above to find out and see what they’re competing for.

