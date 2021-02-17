‘Legacies’: Which Alums From ‘Vampire Diaries’ & ‘The Originals’ Should Appear in It Next? (POLL)

Legacies recently honored its, well, legacy, with the students at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted putting on a musical (pictured above) that paid homage to the previous two series in this universe, The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017) and The Originals (2013-2018).

There was even a voice appearance from an alum: TVD‘s Candice King read the letter her character, Caroline, sent to her daughter, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) — who played her in the production.

Alums who have actually appeared on screen include Zach Roerig (TVD‘s Matt), Steven R. McQueen (TVD‘s Jeremy), Riley Voelkel (The Originals‘ Freya), and Chris Wood (TVD‘s Kai). Also, Legacies‘ Alaric (Matthew Davis) was originally introduced on TVD and Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) came from The Originals.

Fans are eager to see even more favorites appear on the latest spinoff, and they just might.

“If any of the actors from our past ever called us and we had the right story, we’d do it in a second,” Legacies executive producer Brett Matthews told TV Insider of the show’s “open door policy” to TVD universe alums. “There’s always a chance.”

