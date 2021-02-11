‘Call Me Kat’ Sneak Peek: Kat Considers Freezing Her Eggs — & Wyatt Offers an Unusual Solution (VIDEO)

A trip to the gynecologist in Call Me Kat takes an unexpected turn when the doctor suggests that Kat (Mayim Bialik) freeze her eggs if she wants children. And when one cafe patron, Wyatt (Tim Bagley), overhears her heart to heart with Randi (Kyla Pratt) about the decision, he makes an unusual offer.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip of the February 11 episode, Wyatt tells Kat that he overheard her conversation, and “I just want you to know that if you need any help, I’ll do it.”

Confused — or possibly disbelieving that he’s, you know, going there — Kat asks, “Do what, Wyatt?”

Watch his response and decide if he’s being kind…or kind of inappropriate. And don’t miss the full episode on Fox Thursday, February 11.

Call Me Kat, Thursdays, 9/8c, Fox