‘Bringing Up Bates’ Renewed for Season 10 — Find Out When It Premieres

Bringing Up Bates is coming back.

Season 10 of the UPtv reality series returns Thursday, April 8, at 9/8c, TV Insider has learned exclusively. The show follows Gil and Kelly Jo Bates and their 19 kids, which means no shortage of major life moments and changes — all while the supersize family navigates the pandemic.

Some highlights include pregnancy announcements, daughter Katie and her boyfriend Travis doing some serious relationship work, one son possibly heading to the altar and birthday surprises.

“With a family as big as the Bates, the relatable, big life moments are never-ending,” says Hector Campos, vice president, content strategy and programming at UPtv. “We’re thrilled to bring our viewers another season.”

UPtv will also air a Bringing Up Bates special on Thursday, March 25, at 9/8c, because with a family that size, you need all the airtime you can get.

The reality series is produced by Figure 8 Films. Bill Hayes, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Jen Stocks, and director Matthew Hightower serve as executive producers. Erin Shockey is producer.

Bringing Up Bates, Thursday, 9/8c, UPtv