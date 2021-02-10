New Amsterdam fans might want to prepare for some heartbreak kicking off the new season — and so might Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold).

NBC released the first promo for the medical drama’s March 2 return, and it looks as if the slow-burn nature of Max and Dr. Helen Sharpe’s (Freema Agyeman) relationship will continue. At least, when Shin (Daniel Dae Kim) and Sharpe, who seemed to be heading towards a possible romance at the end of Season 2, are seen dancing together, Max is watching, and not happily.

In bigger news, the doctors are right in the middle of tackling the pandemic. “I just want to tell everyone how proud I am,” Max tells his staff. “We’ve been through hell together. Things are finally turning around.”

It also looks as if New Amsterdam may lose one of its own: Dr. Kapoor (Anupam Kher) is on a vent, and he’s suffered extensive damage to his heart.

Watch the promo below to see more, including a glimpse at Max and Sharpe’s rooftop chat.

When New Amsterdam returns for its third season, the staff tries to sustain the optimism that Max brought to the hospital with his “how can I help?” motto even while the pandemic exposed the inequities in health care. “Max is no longer content to fix a broken system,” NBC teases. “He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.” And he says exactly just that in the preview.

So how can Max help in Season 3? Probably by being exactly who he is.

New Amsterdam, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, March 2, 10/9c, NBC