'Sesame Street's 'Game of Thrones' Lesson in Respect & More of Its TV Crossovers (VIDEO)

Sesame Street has been part of pop culture for the past 50 years, but that hasn't stopped them from acknowledging their fellow shows through spoofs and other segments.

On Thursday, April 18, the show's official YouTube channel released two new mashups with HBO fan favorites Game of Thrones and Westworld. So what happens when Elmo lands in Westeros and Cookie Monsters drops by Delos' park? Find out below, where we're rounding up some of Sesame Street's best crossovers of Thrones. shows like Netflix's Stranger Things and more.

Respect is Coming to Game of Thrones

In this segment featuring rivaling Lannister siblings Cersei (Lena Headey) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Elmo buts in to break the tension and give them a much needed lesson in respect. Because if Elmo can't soften these strong-willed Westeros dwellers, than who can?

It's a Game of Chairs

In this spoof on Thrones, the characters of Sesame Street play a modified game of musical chairs featuring lines like, "the monster is blue and full of errors," as well as a Joffrey puppet that chokes during the game.

Peter Dinklage Gets Musical for Simon Says

Thrones star Dinklage appeared on the family program as himself to partake in a special Simon Says segment. During the scene, the actor shows off his musical chops with some choice lighting to boot.

Lena Headey Gives a Lesson on Relaxation

Similar to her costar and onscreen brother Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey appeared as herself on Sesame Street. Unlike Dinklage though, she teaches a word to the young viewers with the help of Murray. The word, you ask? Relax.

When Dolores and Bernard Met Cookie Monster

Westworld may not be returning until 2020, but that didn't stop Sesame Street from collaborating for a hilarious lesson in respect for Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) from the Cookie Monster. The scene will make you want to share a cookie with everyone.

Stranger Things Gets a Sharing Spoof

This less-scary parody of Stranger Things sees iterations of the kids, Hopper, demogorgon and even Barb. Even better? The segment is based around Halloween a la Season 2 of Things.

Sesame Street Does The Voice

Even reality competitions aren't immune to Sesame's parodies as the show spoofed NBC's beloved music show. The problem? None of the contestants seem to sing, but instead display other talents.

And there are so many more parodies to see, with Sesame Street versions of The Walking Dead, Boardwalk Empire, Sons of Anarchy, Grey's Anatomy, True Blood, Homeland, House of Cards and Glee. Check out Sesame Street's YouTube channel for more treats and hilarious spoofs.