‘TWD’s Lauren Cohan Previews Maggie & Negan’s Off-the-Charts Tension in Season 10C

Nothing good comes free. Take the return of The Walking Dead fan favorite Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Her reentry into the zombie show’s story last October in “A Certain Doom,” when she helped save the day in the battle against the Whisperers cult, left viewers cheering. But as the AMC drama kicks off Season 10’s final six episodes (Dead is slated to end after Season 11), a new evil emerges.

Here, Cohan offers us a preview of Season 10’s return episode, “Home Sweet Home.”

Maggie and travel buddy Daryl (Norman Reedus) find themselves in danger.

Now that the Whisperers have been defeated (good riddance!), Maggie wants to bring her 8-year-old son Hershel and other new companions to join her former group. “It’s a big on-the-road episode for Maggie and Daryl,” Cohan says of the journey to reach them. While the duo’s on the move though, it becomes clear that an unseen threat, which has been menacing Maggie’s people, stalks them.

“The situation is twofold: her not really wanting to tell Daryl what happened to her [since she left Hilltop more than six years ago], and them knowing they’re being hunted,” Cohan notes.

We’ll meet those new friends.

“These people have earned her trust, and they have been through hell together hunting for a home. That’s all going to get unpacked,” Cohan promises. As for the metal-masked man, Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), seen accompanying Maggie in the October episode, “He’s been like a family member,” Cohan says. “Right by Maggie’s side.”

Maggie and Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) reunionis tense.

You’ll recall that the bat-swinging baddie, currently in reform, murdered Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), in Season 7. Learning her pals — namely risk-taker Carol (Melissa McBride) — have since let Negan out of his lifetime prison sentence is “a betrayal,” Cohan says. And Maggie and Negan — who will get his own breakout moment this season with flashbacks containing his dead wife Lucille (played by Morgan’s real-life wife Hilarie Burton) — will come face to face in the return episode. “You could cut the tension with a knife,” the actress teases.

But, of course, Maggie’s walking a challenging line, having finally returned after so long away. Cohan notes: “There’s a lot for her to weigh: what it means to come back, and what it means to deal with the consequences of having been gone.”

Fans who want a first look at new episodes can find them a whole week earlier on streamer AMC+, beginning February 21.