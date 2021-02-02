'Bob ♥ Abishola' First Look: Bob Shows Off His Dance Moves (PHOTO)

Bob (Billy Gardell) is about to show off some fancy footwork in the CBS comedy.

In Bob ♥ Abishola's February 8 episode, Douglas (Matt Jones) gives the workers a much needed morale boost at MaxDot, but he feels pressured after Bob calls him a natural leader. When Douglas begins dancing with the guys in the sock-business warehouse, Bob ends up joining in, as you can see in the full version of TV Insider's exclusive photo below.

"If Bob sees something that he thinks will help, he jumps in," Gardell says of the moment.

There were professional choreographers on set to teach the cast, and Gardell had "an absolute blast" when it came to the dance. "It felt like a Blues Brothers number," he says. "The thing I was most excited about was that I actually got it right!"

Elsewhere in the episode, titled "Tunde the Boy King," Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) and Christina (Maribeth Monroe) unexpectedly hit it off as future sisters-in-law following a chance encounter.

Bob ♥ Abishola, Mondays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS