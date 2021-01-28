'WandaVision' First Look Teases How Monica Rambeau Landed in Westview (VIDEO)

The veneer of WandaVision's Westview is beginning to crack after the episode, "Now in Color," saw Geraldine, a.k.a. Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), expelled from Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) ideal suburban world.

In a new clip released by Marvel, fans are getting a peek into Episode 4's events, which appear to tease Monica's initial arrival in Wanda and Vision's version of Westview. Donning her S.W.O.R.D. gear, the agent is joined by Randall Park's Jimmy Woo (making his first physical appearance in the show so far this season).

The duo who were driving together, stop and exit the vehicle at Westview's welcome sign as Monica goes to investigate a shimmering film. "What is it?" Jimmy asks, a few steps behind Monica. She identifies it as an energy field, reaching out to test it.

"Be careful Rambeau," Woo cautions. "Captain Rambeau?!" he continues in alarm as she reaches out even further into the energy field. What happens next can only be guessed at, but it appears this is the beginning of Monica's journey into Wanda and Vision's sitcom-designed world.

Could this be hinting that the show will shift focus from the titular duo to offer some context regarding the couple's disorienting reality? We certainly hope so. Check out the clip below for a better look at what's to come on Marvel's Disney+ series.

WandaVision, New episodes, Fridays, Disney+