The Benson-Stabler Reunion & 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Are Happening (PHOTOS)

One of the biggest reunions in TV history is that much closer to happening on-screen.

Following the announcement last March that Christopher Meloni is reprising his Law & Order: SVU role, Elliot Stabler, in a new spinoff, Organized Crime (set to debut in 2021), fans have been eagerly awaiting the first sight of him and Mariska Hargitay (now-Captain Olivia Benson, his former partner) together again. And now there's photographic proof of the highly-anticipated event.

On January 25, Hargitay shared a series of photos to Instagram with the caption, "It's all happening." They show her and Meloni on the set of Organized Crime. And the next day, Meloni teased "we workin on" the spinoff with his own photo from set. (Fans have been wondering when it would happen, given that OC was originally set for fall 2020, before NBC had to adjust its schedule.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni)

Both also shared photos of the two on set together on January 15, teasing the upcoming reunion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

This comes after SVU showrunner Warren Leight and Hargitay shared screengrabs of a virtual table read with Meloni joining the cast. "Well...that happened," Hargitay wrote in one caption.

Last July, Meloni teased the characters' reunion in an interview with TV Insider: "It's going to be heavily-laden with 10 years of stuff and a lot of emotion, not that it'll be an emotional scene," he said.

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Stabler has suffered "a devastating personal loss," according to press materials, and now leads an elite task force taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates.

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Series Premiere, 2021, NBC