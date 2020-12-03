'SVU' Table Read Teases Christopher Meloni's Reunion With Mariska Hargitay (PHOTO)

It's happening!

We may not know when exactly we'll see former partners (now Captain) Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) on screen together — Law & Order: SVU Season 22 is airing, but his spinoff, Organized Crime, doesn't have a premiere date yet — but photographic evidence has emerged of the two in each other's orbit once again. Both Hargitay and SVU showrunner Warren Leight shared screenshots of a virtual table read on December 2.

"Well...that happened," Hargitay wrote in the caption on Instagram, while Leight teased, "we had a pretty good read-thru" on Twitter. (See both photos below.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

Also pictured in the Zoom screen grab (with the series' editors, writers, and producing team) are creator Dick Wolf and SVU stars Ice T (Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola), Kelli Giddish (Detective Amanda Rollins), Peter Scanavino (ADA Sonny Carisi), Jamie Gray Hyder (Officer Katriona "Kat" Azar Tamin), and Demore Barnes (Deputy Chief Christian Garland). Ice T is the only other cast member still on from Meloni's SVU days.

Scattered around this @NBCSVU zoom screen grab:

our fantastic west coast editors,

our incomparable @SVUWritersRoom,

our insanely adroit #SVU22 squad,

New York's hardest working producing team,

and the guy who started it all (top row, middle) Oh, and @Mariska and @Chris_Meloni https://t.co/kC1sG0vxQA — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) December 3, 2020

The new spinoff will see Stabler's return to the NYPD "after a devastating personal loss" as he leads a new elite task force responsible for taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates. "The city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning," the logline teases. "Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life."

"It's going to be heavily-laden with 10 years of stuff and a lot of emotion, not that it'll be an emotional scene," Meloni previously told TV Insider of the inevitable Stabler-Benson reunion. Might that be part of the episode for the table read pictured above?

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime, 2021, NBC