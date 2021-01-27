'MAFS' Sneak Peek: Virginia & Erik's Differences Become Starker (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight celebrates five new unions in its latest Season 12 episode, but some matches aren't made in heaven.

After last week's wedding between 34-year-old pilot Erik and 26-year-old party girl Virginia, the differences between them were obvious from the get-go. In an exclusive sneak peek from the latest episode, their personalities continue to clash in a conversation between the bride and Erik's groomsmen.

In the clip, groomsman Kyle gets right to it: "The only question I have, is what are your intentions?" Erik's brother Matt (piling on, or being nice?) asks Virginia how she's feeling after the nuptials.

"I was literally shaking and crying pretty much all day, and I never cry, I was so nervous," Virginia admits.

She then proceeds to paint an interesting picture: She divulges that she's often late to things, and loves concerts, live entertainment, and more. But will it mesh with Erik's preference for quiet nights in?

Catch the clip above, and see how their marriage unfolds throughout Season 12 on Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight, Season 12, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime