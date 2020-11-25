‘Married at First Sight’: Meet the Season 12 Couples (PHOTOS)

Married at First Sight is back for an all-new season (its 12th!) with a three-hour premiere just after the new year.

The Lifetime hit returns on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 8/7c for what is being described as “the most romantic, diverse, and surprising season yet” as ten singles once again meet their spouses at the altar. It includes two firsts for the series — a groom pushing 40 and one who has been divorced — and will see one couple deal with “a bombshell that no one saw coming.”

The season will follow each couple through the wedding, honeymoon, early nesting, and dealing with daily struggles of working on the marriage. As always, it’ll then be up to each to figure out whether to remain together or divorce.

Ahead of the premiere, Lifetime will be airing the Season 12 Matchmaking Special on Wednesday, December 30, at 8/7c, which goes in-depth into the matchmaking process and sees ten individuals learn they’ll be marrying a stranger soon. Then comes the Kickoff Special on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 8/7c. Hosted by Kevin Frazier, it will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Season 12 and the five couples.

Scroll down to meet the Season 12 couples and see how Lifetime describes them.

Married at First Sight, Season 12 Premiere, Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 8/7c, Lifetime