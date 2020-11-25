‘Married at First Sight’: Meet the Season 12 Couples (PHOTOS)

Married at First Sight is back for an all-new season (its 12th!) with a three-hour premiere just after the new year.

The Lifetime hit returns on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 8/7c for what is being described as “the most romantic, diverse, and surprising season yet” as ten singles once again meet their spouses at the altar. It includes two firsts for the series — a groom pushing 40 and one who has been divorced — and will see one couple deal with “a bombshell that no one saw coming.”

The season will follow each couple through the wedding, honeymoon, early nesting, and dealing with daily struggles of working on the marriage. As always, it’ll then be up to each to figure out whether to remain together or divorce.

Ahead of the premiere, Lifetime will be airing the Season 12 Matchmaking Special on Wednesday, December 30, at 8/7c, which goes in-depth into the matchmaking process and sees ten individuals learn they’ll be marrying a stranger soon. Then comes the Kickoff Special on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 8/7c. Hosted by Kevin Frazier, it will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Season 12 and the five couples.

Scroll down to meet the Season 12 couples and see how Lifetime describes them.

Married at First Sight, Season 12 Premiere, Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 8/7c, Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 12 Chris Paige
LaJoy Cox of LaJoy Photography; The First Look Photography

Paige & Chris

Paige (25) is determined to break the generational curse in her family and be the first to have a successful marriage. When she was only twenty-two years old, she purchased her own house. She’s stable in her career and is ready to start the next chapter in her life and be a wife. She wants to be Married At First Sight because she truly believes in the process and trusts in the experts to find her the right man.

Chris (27) has dreamed about getting married from a young age. Raised by pastors, his faith runs deep, and he firmly believes in the power of prayer. He knows God will bring him his wife and he’s confident Married At First Sight is a sign of answered prayers. Alongside his wife, he wants to be co-CEOs, leaving behind a legacy for the many children he hopes to have!

Married at First Sight Season 12 Clara Ryan
LaJoy Cox of LaJoy Photography; The First Look Photography

Clara & Ryan

Clara’s (27) last relationship didn’t go as planned and she was left reimagining a new future. She wants to start the next chapter of her life and has no interest in dating around. Clara wants to get Married At First Sight because she believes in fate and that everything happens for a reason. She is all in and ready to give the process everything she’s got.

Ryan (29) is ready for marriage and is absolutely husband material! His parents have been married for over three decades, and Ryan feels that his father laid out the blueprint for what a supportive husband and dad should be. Ryan is hopeful the experts can find him a wife he can build a family with, and finally make his parents’ dreams of being grandparents come true.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Haley Jake
LaJoy Cox of LaJoy Photography; The First Look Photography

Haley & Jacob

Haley (28) is a homeowner, has a dog she loves, and is supported by a huge network of close friends. She is more than ready for the experts’ help to find a loyal and trustworthy partner. Haley admittedly has trust issues and would benefit from the help provided in the Married At First Sight process. She thinks that having professional guidance in those early crucial weeks of marriage will enable her to break down her walls in order to find happiness and longevity in her marriage.

Jacob (38) is tired of dating. He wants children and knows that he’s not getting any younger. Jacob already believes that arranged marriages are typically more successful than traditional ones. Therefore, the opportunity to get Married At First Sight is a win-win in his eyes. He is looking for a deep and meaningful connection and loves the idea of working with experts who have the same goal in mind. Hopefully, they can help him find the happy ending he’s been searching for.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Vincent Briana
LaJoy Cox of LaJoy Photography; The First Look Photography

Briana & Vincent

Briana (28) is done with dating and ready to find her soulmate. With a man hand-picked specifically for her, she wants to start the next chapter of her life, share experiences, and build an empire. She loves that the MAFS experts match candidates with a partner who is not only compatible but also someone who shares the same core values. Briana is devoted to the experiment and is ready to give it her all.

Vincent (27) was ready for marriage in a past relationship, but his partner was not. Despite his heartbreak, he hasn’t let go of the dream of happily ever after. Vincent doesn’t hold back when it comes to his feelings and he’d love the help of the MAFS experts to help match him with his dream girl. He embraces his Dominican culture, loves music, and is ready to find his salsa partner for life.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Virginia Erik
LaJoy Cox of LaJoy Photography; The First Look Photography

Virginia & Erik

Virginia (26) hasn’t had the best relationships in the past, but she’s much stronger as a person and has learned from each failed partnership. She’s at a point in her life where she can confidently say she is prepared for marriage. Admitting that she has a history of self-sabotaging relationships, Virginia is ready to overcome her fears and commit to love.

Erik (34) has been ready for marriage for a long time now and because he’s been married before he doesn’t want to waste any time finding his perfection match. Erik has accomplished everything in his life and is ready to start the next chapter with a family.

